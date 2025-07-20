MLB Glance

Published 1:56 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Phil Hicks

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 57 41 .582 —

NY Yankees 54 44 .551 3

Boston 53 47 .530 5



Tampa Bay 52 47 .525 5.5

Baltimore 43 54 .443 13.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 59 40 .608 —

Cleveland 47 50 .490 11

Minnesota 47 51 .475 11.5

Kansas City 47 52 .475 12

ChicagoWS 34 65 .34 25

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 56 42 .571 —

Seattle 53 45 .541 3

Texas 50 49 .505 6.5

LA Angels 48 50 .490 8

Athletics 42 58 .420 15

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 56 42 .571 —

NY Mets 55 44 .556 1.5

Miami 46 51 .474 9.5

Atlanta 43 54 .443 12.5

Washington 39 59 .398 17

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 59 39 .602 —

Milwaukee 58 40 .592 1

Cincinnati 52 47 .525 7.5

St. Louis 51 48 .515  8.5

Pittsburgh 39 60.394 20.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 58 41 .592 —

San Diego 53 45 .541 4.5

San Francisco 52 47 .525 6

Arizona 49 50 .495 10

Colorado 24 74 .237 34.5

Monday, July 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)

Wednesday, July 16

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1

Texas 2, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 7, Washington 2

Toronto 4, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4

Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Athletics 6

Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1

Colorado 6, Minnesota 4

Arizona 7, St. Louis 3

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Saturday, July 19

Toronto 6, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2

Miami 3, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 4, San Diego 2

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Athletics 8, Cleveland 2

New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9

Chicago Cubs  6, Boston 0

Arizona 10, St. Louis 1

Colorado 10, Minnesota 6

Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings

Sunday, July 20

San Francisco (Ray 9-3) at Toronto (Berrios 5-4), 11:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-7), 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 7-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-8), 12:35 p.m.

New York Yankees (Storman 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-8), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 9-2) at Washington (Gore 4-8), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at New York Mets (Peterson 6-4), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 7-6) at Miami (Junk 4-1), 12:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 8-6) at Cleveland (Williams 5-4), 12:40 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 10-4) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3), 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-4) at Colorado (Marquez 3-10), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-4) at Seattle (Woo 6-4), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 6-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Texas (Latz 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Monday, July 21

Baltimore (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-9), 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (undecided) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 7-7) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees (Rodon 8-4) at Toronto (Guasman 6-7), 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-5), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (undecided), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (undecided), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (undecided) at Colorado (undecided), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (undecided) at Arizona (Gallen 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22

Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

