MLB Glance
Published 1:56 am Sunday, July 20, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 57 41 .582 —
NY Yankees 54 44 .551 3
Boston 53 47 .530 5
Tampa Bay 52 47 .525 5.5
Baltimore 43 54 .443 13.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 40 .608 —
Cleveland 47 50 .490 11
Minnesota 47 51 .475 11.5
Kansas City 47 52 .475 12
ChicagoWS 34 65 .34 25
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 42 .571 —
Seattle 53 45 .541 3
Texas 50 49 .505 6.5
LA Angels 48 50 .490 8
Athletics 42 58 .420 15
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 56 42 .571 —
NY Mets 55 44 .556 1.5
Miami 46 51 .474 9.5
Atlanta 43 54 .443 12.5
Washington 39 59 .398 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 59 39 .602 —
Milwaukee 58 40 .592 1
Cincinnati 52 47 .525 7.5
St. Louis 51 48 .515 8.5
Pittsburgh 39 60.394 20.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 58 41 .592 —
San Diego 53 45 .541 4.5
San Francisco 52 47 .525 6
Arizona 49 50 .495 10
Colorado 24 74 .237 34.5
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Texas 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 7, Washington 2
Toronto 4, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4
Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Athletics 6
Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 6, Minnesota 4
Arizona 7, St. Louis 3
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Saturday, July 19
Toronto 6, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 5, New York Mets 2
Miami 3, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 4, San Diego 2
Texas 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Athletics 8, Cleveland 2
New York Yankees 12, Atlanta 9
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 0
Arizona 10, St. Louis 1
Colorado 10, Minnesota 6
Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Seattle 7, Houston 6, 11 innings
Sunday, July 20
San Francisco (Ray 9-3) at Toronto (Berrios 5-4), 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-7), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-7) at Philadelphia (Suarez 7-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
New York Yankees (Storman 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 9-2) at Washington (Gore 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at New York Mets (Peterson 6-4), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 7-6) at Miami (Junk 4-1), 12:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 8-6) at Cleveland (Williams 5-4), 12:40 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 10-4) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3), 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 9-4) at Colorado (Marquez 3-10), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-4) at Seattle (Woo 6-4), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 6-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-5), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Texas (Latz 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Monday, July 21
Baltimore (undecided) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-9), 5:40 p.m.
Detroit (undecided) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 6-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 7-7) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees (Rodon 8-4) at Toronto (Guasman 6-7), 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels (undecided) at New York Mets (Senga 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (undecided), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Chicago Cubs (undecided), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (undecided) at Colorado (undecided), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (undecided) at Arizona (Gallen 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 22
Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.