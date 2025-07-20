Grant: Greenhouse, nursery pest management seminar set in Overton Published 5:10 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

If you’re a professional grower, greenhouse operator, nursery manager, or simply an avid horticulturist with a serious interest in pest and disease management or growing plants in general, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, July 25. That’s when the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the 2025 Greenhouse and Nursery Pest Management Seminar at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton. This in-depth, science-based seminar runs from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. and is packed with useful information and practical tips from some of Texas’ top horticultural specialists.

The seminar will be held at 1710 FM 3053 in Overton. Registration is $50 per person and includes access to all six sessions, educational materials, and opportunities to interact with experts in the field. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register using the QR code provided on the event flyer, which can be found on the Texas A&M AgriLife Smith County Facebook page. Pre-registration helps ensure your spot and allows organizers to better plan for the day.

The program kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with Dr. Rafia Khan, Assistant Professor and Extension Entomologist, presenting “From Monitoring to Management: Best Practices for Greenhouse Pest Control.” Dr. Khan will share updated strategies for managing insect pests in greenhouse settings, including monitoring techniques, intervention thresholds, and biological control options.

At 9:20 a.m., Dr. Andrew King, Assistant Professor of Ornamental Horticulture, will present “Sustainable Practices in Nursery and Greenhouse Horticulture.” His session focuses on tools and techniques to reduce chemical inputs, conserve water and resources, and maintain plant health while protecting the environment.

After a short break, Dr. Garett Slater, Extension Honeybee Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will take the stage at 10:30 a.m. to discuss “Protecting Pollinators Through Pollinator-Friendly Pest Management Practices.” With pollinator health becoming increasingly important in both commercial and home landscapes, this session will provide valuable insights on striking a balance between pest control and pollinator conservation.

At 11:20 a.m., Kathy Newton, Regulatory Inspector for the Texas Department of Agriculture, will share updates on nursery and greenhouse laws and regulations. Her talk will include important information on recordkeeping, certification, and pesticide application rules that all licensed professionals need to follow.







Following a lunch break, the program resumes at 1:10 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Ong, Professor and Extension Plant Pathologist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service presenting “Best Management Practices for Preventing Diseases in Greenhouse and Nursery Growing Operations.” This session will focus on early disease detection and prevention techniques to help reduce losses and maintain plant quality.

The day wraps up at 2 p.m. with Dr. David Creech, Director of SFA Gardens and Professor Emeritus at Stephen F. Austin State University, who will present “Resilient Woody Ornamentals for a Changing Pineywoods.” Dr. Creech will highlight shrubs and trees that are proving adaptable in the face of East Texas’ changing climate and environmental conditions.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn valuable CEUs. Structural license holders can earn four General CEUs, while agricultural licensees may receive one Law and Reg, one General, and two Integrated Pest Management CEUs. These credits help meet the continuing education requirements for private pesticide applicators, non-commercial, and commercial operators.

For more information, contact Dr. Rafia Khan at (903) 834-6191 or email rafia.khan@agnet.tamu.edu.

