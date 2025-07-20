East Texas inmate Robert Roberson’s legal team plans to challenge new execution date

Published 5:45 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

By Jesus Martinez and Zak Wellerman, CBS19

Robert Roberson’s attorney Gretchen Sims Sween speaks during a news conference in front of the Anderson County Courthouse in Palestine, after a judge denied his motion to vacate his execution at a hearing. Roberson was sentenced to death in 2003 for killing his two-year-old daughter, Nikki. (Chitose Suzuki/TNS)

ANDERSON COUNTY — The attorney for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson is still in shock 48 hours after a judge set a new execution date for her client.

Roberson’s legal team hoped Wednesday’s hearing would possibly result in stopping his execution or a new trial altogether, but they left disappointed.

“I was perhaps unduly optimistic. I thought all the arguments were in our favor,” Roberson’s attorney Gretchen Sween said.

Read more from our partners at CBS19.



You Might Like