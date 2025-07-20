East Texas inmate Robert Roberson’s legal team plans to challenge new execution date Published 5:45 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

ANDERSON COUNTY — The attorney for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson is still in shock 48 hours after a judge set a new execution date for her client.

Roberson’s legal team hoped Wednesday’s hearing would possibly result in stopping his execution or a new trial altogether, but they left disappointed.