Billy Lee Portwood

Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

, 84, of Whitehouse, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7, 2025. Bill was born on July 24,1940 to Harrison Reed Portwood and Annie Gail Agnew Portwood. Bill was a faithful member of Walnut Grove Methodist Church from the age of 12. Bill was an animal and plant lover, and he took great pride in keeping his yard immaculate. Bill loved the ocean and rented vacation homes every year in Galveston, Texas for his family. Bill worked for General Electric after graduating high school briefly before partnering with his father in the chicken egg business. Later Bill worked for Brookshire Grocery Company starting out as a sack boy and working his way up to assistant manager. He made many friends along the way. However, the cattle business was the constant and ongoing job Bill enjoyed throughout his life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Gail Portwood, sisters, Betty Bradshaw and Jane Cooper, brother Pete Portwood, nephew Brad Bradshaw and wife Mary John Portwood. He is survived by daughters, Karla Cain and husband Calvin, Kara Hutton and husband David, nephew, Tommy Cooper, nieces, Mona Odom, Debbie Johnson, and Terry Turman, grandchildren, Christoper and Casey Cain, Matthew and Maci Jon Claiborne, great grand- children, Logan, Connor, and Kayce Claiborne, Caroline, Thomas, Matti and Teddi Cain, and Charl Geatches.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jim Lenderman, Donna Harberson, and all of the staff at Blue Bonnet Point Wellness and Kindful Health Hospice for all of their loving care during his illness. They would also like to thank Bob Thompson and Linda Warren for sending letters and hand drawn sketches to give him joy.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no service. He wanted to be cremated and have his ashes scattered on his favorite hill on his farm.

If desired memorials may be made in Billy Portwood’s honor to Kindful Health Hospice, 2002 Sybil Lane Tyler, Texas 75703 or Blue Bonnet Point, 151 Heritage Springs Drive, Bullard Texas 75757.