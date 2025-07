Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Services for Betty Jean Shaddix, 85, of Bullard will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service. Betty Jean was born August 20, 1939, in Anniston, Alabama and passed away July 8, 2025, in Bullard.