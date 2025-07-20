Our readers’ Best Shots from July 11-17, 2025 Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more New baby zebra at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler Linda Davidson Contributed Photo 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Summer surprise in the compost bin Todd DeRoo Contributed Photo 3/8 Swipe or click to see more 20-foot sunflowers and blue skies Bill Tobin Contributed Photo 4/8 Swipe or click to see more A beautiful visitor Reeann Himelick Contributed Photo 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Patriotic lawn Tracy White Contributed Photo 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Beautiful blooms near Hole 3 at Crossing Creeks Country Club Phyllis Skolnick Contributed Photo 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Blooms around the Kilgore area Carol French Contributed Photo 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Stunning swamp rose-mallow Amy Jones Contributed Photo

Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots.

The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week.

Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page.

Please include the first and last name of the photographer as well as a description of the photograph.