Our readers’ Best Shots from July 11-17, 2025
Published 5:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025
1/8
Swipe or click to see more
New baby zebra at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler Linda Davidson Contributed Photo
2/8
Swipe or click to see more
Summer surprise in the compost bin Todd DeRoo Contributed Photo
3/8
Swipe or click to see more
20-foot sunflowers and blue skies Bill Tobin Contributed Photo
4/8
Swipe or click to see more
A beautiful visitor Reeann Himelick Contributed Photo
5/8
Swipe or click to see more
Patriotic lawn Tracy White Contributed Photo
6/8
Swipe or click to see more
Beautiful blooms near Hole 3 at Crossing Creeks Country Club Phyllis Skolnick Contributed Photo
7/8
Swipe or click to see more
Blooms around the Kilgore area Carol French Contributed Photo
8/8
Swipe or click to see more
Stunning swamp rose-mallow Amy Jones Contributed Photo
Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots.
The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week.
Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page.
Please include the first and last name of the photographer as well as a description of the photograph.