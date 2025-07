Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Services for Anita Hanson Holland, 89, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Rochelle Cemetery in Rochelle.