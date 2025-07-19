WNBA Glance
WNBA GLANCE
Eastern Division
W L PCT GB
New York 15 6 .714 —
Atlanta 13 9 .591 2.5
Indiana 12 11 .522 4
Washington 11 11 .500 4.5
Chicago 7 15 .318 8.5
Connecticut 3 19 .136 12.5
Western Division
W L PCT GB
Minnesota 20 4 .833 —
Phoenix 15 7 .682 4
Seattle 14 9 .609 5.5
Las Vegas 11 11 .500 8
Golden State 10 12 .455 9
Los Angeles 8 14 .364 11
Dallas 6 17 .261 13.5
Monday, July 14
Minnesota 91, Chicago 78
Phoenix 78, Golden State 77
Tuesday, July 15
Indiana 85, Connecticut 77
Los Angeles 99, Washington 80
Wednesday, July 16
Atlanta 86, Chicago 49
Minnesota 79, Phoenix 66
Seattle 67, Golden State 58
New York 98, Indiana 77
Las Vegas 90, Dallas 86
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
No games scheduled
Saturday, July 19
WNBA All-Star Game: Team Collier 151, Team Clark 131
Sunday, July 20
No games scheduled
Monday, July 21
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 22
Los Angeles at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 23
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.