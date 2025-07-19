WNBA GLANCE

Eastern Division

W L PCT GB

New York 15 6 .714 —

Atlanta 13 9 .591 2.5

Indiana 12 11 .522 4

Washington 11 11 .500 4.5

Chicago 7 15 .318 8.5

Connecticut 3 19 .136 12.5

Western Division

W L PCT GB

Minnesota 20 4 .833 —

Phoenix 15 7 .682 4

Seattle 14 9 .609 5.5

Las Vegas 11 11 .500 8

Golden State 10 12 .455 9

Los Angeles 8 14 .364 11

Dallas 6 17 .261 13.5

Monday, July 14

Minnesota 91, Chicago 78

Phoenix 78, Golden State 77

Tuesday, July 15

Indiana 85, Connecticut 77

Los Angeles 99, Washington 80

Wednesday, July 16

Atlanta 86, Chicago 49

Minnesota 79, Phoenix 66

Seattle 67, Golden State 58

New York 98, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 90, Dallas 86

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

No games scheduled

Saturday, July 19

WNBA All-Star Game: Team Collier 151, Team Clark 131

Sunday, July 20

No games scheduled

Monday, July 21

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 22

Los Angeles at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.