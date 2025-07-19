Overton fire chief retires citing ‘excessive drama, ongoing internal conflict’ Published 5:30 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

OVERTON — Overton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mickey Chad Hamilton announced Thursday his formal retirement as chief and separation from the department due to “excessive drama, ongoing internal conflict and disrespect.”

In a letter, Hamilton said he did not come to this decision lightly after 46 years of faithful service to the department and community, calling working at OVFD one of the greatest honors of his life.