Bullard ISD names Jan Hill as interim superintendent Published 5:40 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees has named an interim superintendent to lead the district following Dr. Jack Lee’s departure to become superintendent of Seguin ISD.

The board on Friday approved Jan Hill to serve in the interim position during a special-called meeting.

Hill is a familiar face in Bullard ISD, having worked in the district from 2008 to 2020. She began in 2008 as director of curriculum while also overseeing state and federal programs. In 2014, she was promoted to deputy superintendent, where she aligned key administrative functions and led the district’s overall instructional program.

In that role, she also directed recruiting, hiring and training of personnel; principal training and evaluations; and management of the Public Education Information Management System, or PEIMS.

In 2019, Hill served as interim superintendent to facilitate the transition before Lee assumed the role in January 2020.

Prior to her time at Bullard ISD, Hill spent 27 years in teaching, principal and director roles at Jacksonville ISD. She is also a graduate of Bullard ISD.