Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Born on January 6, 1963 and passed on July 13, 2025. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Gospel Barn Church, 22160 Hwy 110 South, in Troup, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas.