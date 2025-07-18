Seager’s two-run double lifts Rangers over Tigers Published 11:15 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Corey Seager hits a double to drive in two runs for the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

ARLINGTON — Corey Seager made up for a frustrating start to his night by doubling home a pair of runners with two outs in the eighth inning to provide the winning runs in the Texas Rangers’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday in the opener of a three-game set.

Texas has won three of its past four games, while the Tigers dropped their season-high fifth straight outing.

Kyle Higashioka doubled off Detroit reliever Tommy Kahnle (1-3) with one out in the eighth to start the winning rally. He was replaced by pinch runner Cody Freeman, who moved to third on a groundout by Heim, then Josh Smith walked to bring Seager to the plate with a runner in scoring position for the third time in the game.

Seager worked the count to 3-1 before ripping a double to right-center field that got just under the glove of the diving Wenceel Perez and rolled to the wall, driving home Freeman and Smith.

Chris Martin (1-5), the third of four Rangers pitchers, worked the eighth to earn his first win this season, and Robert Garcia allowed one hit in the ninth to earn his seventh save.