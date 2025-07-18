Scottie Scheffler holds lead at midway point of The British Open Published 11:06 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Scottie Scheffler plays in the second of The British Open on Friday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. (Getty Images)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 7-under-par 64 in the second round of The British Open Championship on Friday, moving into the top spot at Portrush, Northern Ireland, in his bid for a second major championship of the year.

Scheffler is at 10-under 132 at the tournament’s midway mark, leading England’s Matt Fitzpatrick by one stroke. Fitzpatrick shot 66 in the second round at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Scheffler played the front side in 4 under and added four birdies and a bogey on the backside. He has won three times this year, with the PGA Championship in May his second title of the season.

Fitzpatrick had only seven pars on his card, mixing in eight birdies and three bogeys.

Brian Harman (65) and China’s Haotong Li (67) share third place at 8 under.

Harman moved to the lead earlier in the day on his way to a bogey-free round. He birdied the first two holes as part of 3-under marks on the front and back sides. Harman is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including this year’s Valero Texas Open.







First-round co-leader Harris English (70), Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard (68), England’s Tyrrell Hatton (69), Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (66) and last weekend’s Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup (65) all are at 5 under.

Tony Finau (68) and Denmark’ Nicolai Hojgaard (69) are at 4 under.

Other notables included U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (67) and Masters champion Rory McIlroy (69) of Northern Ireland being among several golfers tied for 12th place. They’re both at 3 under going to the weekend.