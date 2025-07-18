Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Funeral services for Robert “Tut” Craig, 85, of Tyler, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Rock Hill Baptist Church West Campus at 10768 CR 3405 in Brownsboro, TX. Internment will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

Tut was born January 15, 1940, in Brownsboro to James F. and Velma Nowell Craig and passed away July 15, 2025, in Tyler. Tut was the director and owner of Craig Funeral Home in Tyler before becoming a landman in the petroleum industry. He enjoyed socializing, fishing, playing cards, and being a grandfather.

Tut is preceded in death by his parents and siblings with the exception of his sister Betty Thedford. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Duncan Craig; daughters Catherine Craig and Caren Craig; son Michael Craig; step-children Jennifer Duncan and Greg Duncan. Tut is the beloved grandfather of Taylor Brown, Ashley Duncan, Kelsey Duncan, Cameron Campbell, and Edie Medlin.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, July 18, 2025, at Stewart Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or Rock Hill Baptist Church.