Three Mexican nationals indicted in Tyler on federal immigration, firearms charges Published 5:35 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Three Mexican nationals officials say have been living illegally in Tyler have been indicted on separate federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Jose Luis Rosales-Betancourt, 39, was charged with unlawful reentry after being deported twice, in 2008 and 2013. He has prior convictions for aggravated robbery in Smith County in 2006 and illegal reentry in 2012. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and deportation.

Marco Imanol Ferrusca-Ortega, 23, and Luis Donaldo Villanueva-Tapia, 30, were each indicted on charges of unlawfully possessing firearms while living in the U.S. without legal authorization. Prosecutors allege both men were found with firearms on July 8.

Ferrusca-Ortega and Villanueva-Tapia each face up to 15 years in prison and deportation if convicted.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative that targets illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations and violent crime. The program coordinates resources from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Trask Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Rosales-Betancourt’s case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.







Ferrusca-Ortega and Villanueva-Tapia’s cases are being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Tyler Police Department. Both cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Farahnak.