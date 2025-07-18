Major League Baseball Glance
Published 11:47 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Trending
Toronto 56 41 .577 —
NY Yankees 53 44 .546 3
Boston 53 46 .535 4
Tampa Bay 51 47 .520 5.5
Baltimore 43 53 .448 12.5
Central Division
Trending
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 39 .608 —
Cleveland 47 49 .490 11
Minnesota 47 50 .485 11.5
Kansas City 47 51 .480 12
ChicagoWS 33 65 .337 26
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 41 .577 —
Seattle 52 45 .536 4
Texas 49 49 .500 7.5
LA Angels 48 49 .495 8
Athletics 41 58 .414 16
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 55 42 .567 —
NY Mets 55 43 .561 .5
Miami 45 51 .469 9.5
Atlanta 43 53 .448 11.5
Washington 38 59 .392 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 58 39 .598 —
Milwaukee 57 40 .588 1
St. Louis 51 47 .520 7.5
Cincinnati 51 47 .520 7.5
Pittsburgh 39 59 .398 19.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 58 40 .592 —
San Diego 53 44 .546 4.5
San Francisco 52 46 .531 6
Arizona 48 50 .490 10
Colorado 23 74 .237 34.5
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Chicago Cubs 4, Boston 1
Texas 2, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 7, Washington 2
Toronto 4, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, New York Mets 4
Miami 8, Kansas City 7, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Athletics 6
Atlanta 7, New York Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 1
Colorado 6, Minnesota 4
Arizona 7, St. Louis 3
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 0
Saturday, July 19
San Francisco (undecided) at Toronto (Lauer 4-2), 2:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 7-9) at New York Mets (Holmes 8-4), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Miami (Quantrill 3-8), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (undecided) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-1) at Washington (Parker 5-10), 5:45 p.m.
Detroit (undecided) at Texas (Rocker 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7), 6:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 2-11) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees (undecided) at Atlanta (Wentz 2-1), 6:15 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 6-3), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 9-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-2), 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-13), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-4) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-4) at Seattle (Evans 3-3), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday, July 20
San Francisco (undecided) at Toronto (Berrios 5-4), 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-7), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (undecided) at Philadelphia (Suarez 7-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
New York Yankees (undecided) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 9-2) at Washington (Gore 4-8), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1) at New York Mets (Peterson 6-4), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Miami (Junk 4-1), 12:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 8-6) at Cleveland (Williams 5-4), 12:40 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 10-4) at Chicago Cubs (undecided), 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Colorado (Marquez 3-10), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Seattle (undecided), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 6-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-5), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
Monday, July 21
Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.