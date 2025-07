Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Memorial services for Mr. Lonnie Richie, 70, are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tyler’s First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seneca Henderson as eulogist. Services are under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Richie was Born August 1, 1954 and transitioned from this life on July 12, 2025 in Tyler.