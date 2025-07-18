Longhorns picked first; McCoy, Miller earn preseason nods Published 10:56 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

After finishing second to Georgia in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, the Texas Longhorns are predicted to win the 2025 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days that concluded on Thursday in Atlanta.

Two area players were tabbed on the All-SEC preseason team.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy, a former Whitehouse High School standout, earned first-team honors, while Alabama running back Jam Miller, a former Tyler Legacy star, was picked to the third team.

The Longhorns received 96 votes. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia is picked to be Texas’ opponent in a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game. Georgia received 44 votes in the poll.

The participants of the SEC Championship Game will be determined during the regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages.







Only 10 times since 1992 (33 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

The 2024 SEC Championship Game averaged 16.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, the fourth-largest audience on record for the game. The overtime win for Georgia, which peaked with 19.7 million viewers, delivered the largest audience of the college football season — surpassing the previous high set by the regular season matchup between the same two teams in Austin. Overall, the SEC title game last season delivered the third-largest regular season college football audience ever on the ESPN family of networks.

Following the Longhorns and Bulldogs were: Alabama, 29; LSU, 20; South Carolina, 5; Oklahoma, 3; Vanderbilt, 2; Florida, 2; Tennessee, 1; Mississippi, 1; and Auburn, 1.

The predicted order of finish: 1. Texas, 3,060 points; 2. Georgia, 2,957; 3. Alabama, 2,783; 4. LSU, 2,668; 5. South Carolina, 2,109; 6. Florida, 1,986; 7. Mississippi, 1,979; 8. Texas A&M, 1,892; 9. Tennessee, 1,700; 10. Oklahoma, 1,613; 11. Auburn, 1,272; 12. Missouri, 1,170; 13, Vanderbilt, 936; 14, Arkansas, 764; 15, Kentucky, 512; 16, Mississippi State, 343.

2025 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB – Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB – Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR – Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR – Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL – Cayden Green, Missouri

OL – DJ Campbell, Texas

OL – Austin Barber, Florida

C – Jake Slaughter, Florida

Second-Team

QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB – Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB – Caden Durham, LSU

WR – Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR – Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE – Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL – Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL – Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL – Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Third-Team

QB – Arch Manning, Texas

RB – Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB – Jam Miller, Alabama

WR – Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR – Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE – Jack Endries, Texas

OL – Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL – Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL – Trevor Goosby, Texas

C – Connor Lew, Auburn

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL – Colin Simmons, Texas

DL – Christian Miller, Georgia

LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB – Whit Weeks, LSU

LB – CJ Allen, Georgia

DB – KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB – Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Second-Team

DL – Caleb Banks, Florida

DL – Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL – LT Overton, Alabama

DL – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB – Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB – Will Lee III, Texas A&M

DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL – Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL – Trey Moore, Texas

DL – Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL – Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB – Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB – Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB – Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB – Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB – Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB – Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS – Beau Gardner, Georgia

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

RS – Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP – Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second-Team

P – Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK – Trey Smack, Florida

*PK – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS – Trey Smack, Florida

RS – Barion Brown, LSU

AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third-Team

*P – Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P – Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU

*AP – Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP – Jadan Baugh, Florida

* – Indicates a tie