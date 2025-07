Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for Juventino Tirado Sanchez, 80, of Fruitvale, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Friday, July 18, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Grand Saline. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. A Rosary service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 17, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church.