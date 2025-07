Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

A celebration of life for Mr. James Pettigrew is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Antioch Baptist Church Whitehouse, Tx. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery under the direction of the John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 PM at the funeral home.