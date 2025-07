Published 1:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Austin are scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 12 noon at Faith Temple House of Deliverance (Frankston). Interment will be in the Pleasent Hill Cemetery (Sugar Mound) under the direction of the John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be Friday at the funeral home from 2-8 PM.