Clayton Tucker, candidate for agriculture commissioner, to stop in Tyler Published 4:03 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Clayton Tucker, Democratic candidate for Texas agriculture commissioner, is continuing his grassroots campaign with a weekend stop in Tyler, where he plans to connect with local residents through community-centered events.

On Saturday evening, Tucker will join community members for a meal at the Jalapeño Tree, located at 420 W SW Loop 323 in Tyler. On Sunday, he will attend worship services and fellowship at Liberty Baptist Church, at 2506 N. Broadway Ave., alongside the Rev. Dr. Mark Hood and the congregation.

“The soul of Texas doesn’t sit in a boardroom. It lives in our kitchens, our churches, and our communities,” Tucker said. “If you want to lead this state, you start by showing up. Real leadership means getting out from behind the podium and into the lives of working Texans. You can’t fix what you refuse to face.”

Tucker, a fifth-generation Texan and family farmer based in Lampasas, announced his candidacy for agriculture commissioner earlier this month.

Tucker is challenging Republican incumbent Sid Miller, who has served as Texas agriculture commissioner since 2015. The Texas Agriculture Commissioner oversees the Texas Department of Agriculture, which regulates matters ranging from farming, ranching, and food safety to school nutrition programs and consumer protection.

A longtime grassroots organizer, Tucker is known for re-igniting the Ann Richards progressive movement in Texas and founding the Texas Democratic Progressive Caucus. To date, 60% of candidates endorsed by the caucus have won their elections, according to the caucus’ website.







His campaign emphasizes rural outreach and policies focused on working Texans, particularly in areas often left out of traditional statewide campaign tours. He continues to advocate for populist values and a people-first approach to governance.

Tucker has also been active in disaster relief efforts. His team said he was among the first volunteers delivering supplies and aid to Hill Country flood victims and first responders. This weekend, in addition to campaign stops, he plans to transport another load of essential items — including shovels and chainsaw oil — to Kerr County, where residents are still recovering from deadly flooding.