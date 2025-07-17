Major League Baseball

Published 12:19 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 55 41 .573 —

NY Yankees 53 43 .552 2

Boston 53 45 .541 3

Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 5.5

Baltimore 43 52 .453 11.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 59 38 .608 —

Minnesota 47 49 .490 11.5

Kansas City 46 50 .485 12

Cleveland 46 49 .484 12

ChicagoWS 32 65 .330 27

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 56 40 .583 —

Seattle 51 45 .531 5

Texas 48 49 .495 8.5

LA Angels 47 49 .490 9

Athletics 41 57 .418 16

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Philadelphia 55 41 .573 —

NY Mets 55 42 .567 .5

Miami 44 51 .463 10.5

Atlanta 42 53 .442 12.5

Washington 38 58 .396 17

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Chicago Cubs 57 39 .594 —

Milwaukee 56 40 .583 1

St. Louis 51 46 .526 6.5

Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7.5

Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 58 39 .598 —

San Diego 52 44 .542 5.5

San Francisco 52 45 .536 6

Arizona 47 50 .485 11

Colorado 22 74 .229 35.5

Friday, July 11

New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Saturday, July 12

Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2

Seattle 15, Detroit 7

Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6

Miami 6, Baltimore 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 5

Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4

Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5

Athletics 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, July 13

Chicago Cubs 4, New York Yankees 1

Miami at Baltimore

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2

Seattle 8, Detroit 4

Texas 5, Houston 1

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

New York Mets at Kansas City

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 8, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2, 11 innings

Athletics 6, Toronto 3

Arizona 5, Los Angeles Angels 1

Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1

Monday, July 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 15

All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)

Wednesday, July 16

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 17

No games scheduled

Friday, July 18

Boston (Giolito 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (undecided) at Philadelphia (Luzardoo 8-5), 5:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco (undecided) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-4), 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 6-6) at New York Mets (undecided), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (undecided) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (undecided) at Colorado (Freeland 1-10), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (undecided) at Arizona (undecided), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (undecided), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

San Francisco at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

San Francisco at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 6:10 p.m.

Monday, July 21

Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.