Major League Baseball
Published 12:19 am Thursday, July 17, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Trending
Toronto 55 41 .573 —
NY Yankees 53 43 .552 2
Boston 53 45 .541 3
Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 5.5
Baltimore 43 52 .453 11.5
Central Division
Trending
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 38 .608 —
Minnesota 47 49 .490 11.5
Kansas City 46 50 .485 12
Cleveland 46 49 .484 12
ChicagoWS 32 65 .330 27
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 40 .583 —
Seattle 51 45 .531 5
Texas 48 49 .495 8.5
LA Angels 47 49 .490 9
Athletics 41 57 .418 16
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 55 41 .573 —
NY Mets 55 42 .567 .5
Miami 44 51 .463 10.5
Atlanta 42 53 .442 12.5
Washington 38 58 .396 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 57 39 .594 —
Milwaukee 56 40 .583 1
St. Louis 51 46 .526 6.5
Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7.5
Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 58 39 .598 —
San Diego 52 44 .542 5.5
San Francisco 52 45 .536 6
Arizona 47 50 .485 11
Colorado 22 74 .229 35.5
Friday, July 11
New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Saturday, July 12
Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2
Seattle 15, Detroit 7
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 5
Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4
Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5
Athletics 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, July 13
Chicago Cubs 4, New York Yankees 1
Miami at Baltimore
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2
Seattle 8, Detroit 4
Texas 5, Houston 1
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
New York Mets at Kansas City
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Athletics 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 5, Los Angeles Angels 1
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Boston (Giolito 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7) at Pittsburgh (undecided), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (undecided) at Philadelphia (Luzardoo 8-5), 5:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Washington (undecided), 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco (undecided) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-4), 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 6-6) at New York Mets (undecided), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (undecided) at Miami (undecided), 6:10 p.m.
Athletics (undecided) at Cleveland (Cecconi 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees (undecided) at Atlanta (undecided), 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (undecided) at Colorado (Freeland 1-10), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (undecided) at Arizona (undecided), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (undecided) at Seattle (undecided), 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (undecided) at Los Angeles Dodgers (undecided), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday, July 19
San Francisco at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday, July 20
San Francisco at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 6:10 p.m.
Monday, July 21
Cleveland at Baltimore, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
New York Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.