Business names: July 3-10, 2025
Published 5:51 am Thursday, July 17, 2025
Assumed names filed from July 3-10 include:
Timothy Mullings doing business as AAA Computer Repair
James Hooten doing business as Enjoy Your Universe
Michelle Lee Freeze doing business as Freeze Chiropractic
Aundral Lomarciar Beal doing business as BSPRUNT
Elmer David Reyes Rubio doing business as Vision Concrete
Kay Devonne Lacy doing business as K D D Productions
Angela R. Rossman doing business as Estate of Wesley D. Rossman
Amy Elizabeth McKeethan doing business as Phoenix Photography
Kyle Jacob Preston Ray doing business as Untamed Upholstery
Felicia Michelle Wilson doing business as Echos of Elations
Barry Potter Griffith doing business as Salon Trouve
Carter Reece Renfro doing business as Birdie Thieves
Leslie N. Burge doing business as The Dancing Pine Studio
Faisha Nicole Staples abandonment of assumed name Neat and Elite Cleaning Service
Gracia Maria Rich doing business as Rose City Tribute
Jametrich Lamar Lovelace doing business as Lovelace Lawn Firm
Anthony Joe Hukill doing business as Hukill Services
Martin Jr. Mendoza doing business as Mendoza Martin Jr.
Joaquin Aguilar Zavala abandonment of assumed name Chaparral Auto Sales
Caiden Clayton Taylor abandonment of assumed name K & T Landscaping
Kenadi Leigh Bentancourt doing business as Married a Mop I
Gina Flores Pritchett doing business as Bowie Rd Berry Farm
Michael Jackson doing business as Mike Jacks BBQ
Arse Eloisa Benitez doing business as Chaparral Auto Sales
David Matthew Strother doing business as TX Homes & Land Realty
Noah Royce Nute doing business as Nute Dirt Works