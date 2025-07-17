Business names: July 3-10, 2025 Published 5:51 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Assumed names filed from July 3-10 include:

Timothy Mullings doing business as AAA Computer Repair

James Hooten doing business as Enjoy Your Universe

Michelle Lee Freeze doing business as Freeze Chiropractic

Aundral Lomarciar Beal doing business as BSPRUNT

Elmer David Reyes Rubio doing business as Vision Concrete







Kay Devonne Lacy doing business as K D D Productions

Angela R. Rossman doing business as Estate of Wesley D. Rossman

Amy Elizabeth McKeethan doing business as Phoenix Photography

Kyle Jacob Preston Ray doing business as Untamed Upholstery

Felicia Michelle Wilson doing business as Echos of Elations

Barry Potter Griffith doing business as Salon Trouve

Carter Reece Renfro doing business as Birdie Thieves

Leslie N. Burge doing business as The Dancing Pine Studio

Faisha Nicole Staples abandonment of assumed name Neat and Elite Cleaning Service

Gracia Maria Rich doing business as Rose City Tribute

Jametrich Lamar Lovelace doing business as Lovelace Lawn Firm

Anthony Joe Hukill doing business as Hukill Services

Martin Jr. Mendoza doing business as Mendoza Martin Jr.

Joaquin Aguilar Zavala abandonment of assumed name Chaparral Auto Sales

Caiden Clayton Taylor abandonment of assumed name K & T Landscaping

Kenadi Leigh Bentancourt doing business as Married a Mop I

Gina Flores Pritchett doing business as Bowie Rd Berry Farm

Michael Jackson doing business as Mike Jacks BBQ

Arse Eloisa Benitez doing business as Chaparral Auto Sales

David Matthew Strother doing business as TX Homes & Land Realty

Noah Royce Nute doing business as Nute Dirt Works