Building permits: July 3-10, 2025
Published 5:52 am Thursday, July 17, 2025
Building permits issued July 3-10 include:
Luis H. Leandro, 2726 Flint St, New single-family residential
Luis H. Leandro, 2740 Flint St, New single-family residential
Trending
Luis H. Leandro, 2750 Flint St, New single-family residential
Luis H. Leandro, 2726 Flint St, New single-family residential
Luis H. Leandro, 2740 Flint St, New single-family residential
Luis H. Leandro, 2750 Flint St, New single-family residential
Stylecraft Builders, 9560 Friedlander Way, New single-family residential
Stylecraft Builders, 9561 Friedlander Way, New single-family residential
Trending
Hunt Custom Homes Inc, 2273 Dogwood Park Blvd, New single-family residential
Hunt Custom Homes Inc, 2277 Dogwood Park Blvd, New single-family residential
Hunt Custom Homes Inc, 2289 Dogwood Park Blvd, New single-family residential
Harris, Riley Construction L.P, 14545 Northwest Rd, New single-family residential, $300,000
M.D Divine Homes LLC, 524 W 32nd St, New single-family residential, $260,000
M.D Divine Homes LLC, 532 W 32nd St, New single-family residential, $260,000
Town East Heating & A/C, 8403 Declaration Rdg, New commercial mechanical, $203,000
ACCEL Construction, 3743 Earl Campbell Pkwy, New commercial restaurant, $1,750,000
Maxey Properties LLC, 8403 Declaration Rdg, New commercial restaurant, $1,700,000