Athens to host 1A volleyball state semifinals Published 10:19 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The University Interscholastic League announced new neutral site locations for the volleyball state semifinals. Athens High School was announced as the locaiton for the Class 1A Division I and II matches for Region III and IV.

In Class 6A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, while Region III and IV will be at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

In Class 5A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at the new Rock Hill High School in Prosper, while Region III and IV will be at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.

In Class 4A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. For Region III and IV, games will take place at Littleton Gymnasium-Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

In Class 3A Division I and II, Region I and II will take place at Legacy High School in Wichita Falls. A&M Consolidated High School will host Region III and IV games.

In Class 2A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Azle High School. The Region III and IV sites have not been announced yet.







In Class 1A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Midlothian High School, while Region III and IV are at Athens High School.