Tyler Civic Theatre Center presents ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ this weekend Published 6:30 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Equal pay, fair treatment, revenge, and show tunes — that’s the spirit behind Tyler Civic Theater Center’s “9 to 5: The Musical” opening this weekend.

Based on the iconic 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, the musical brings office politics, corporate chaos, and women’s empowerment center stage — with catchy songs along the way.

“You’re rooting for the women the entire time because you want them to get their due for all their hard work and for always doing all the work behind the scenes but never getting the credit,” said producer Melissa Combs.

Comedy, chaos, and a dash of rebellion

Directed by Nicki Dempsey, 9 to 5 follows three female coworkers who take matters into their own hands after growing fed up with their sexist, overbearing boss. Set in a 1970s office and driven by Dolly Parton’s score, the show blends sharp humor with themes of empowerment, friendship, and rebellion against the status quo.

“They kidnap their boss and they take over running the office and institute a lot of things to be helpful to the female employees,” said Combs. “They have a daycare program, a rehab program for one of the ladies who needs assistance in that area… and the productivity skyrockets because catering to their employees and taking care of the employees actually improves productivity and makes people love working there. They prove that they can hold their own against the man, and so it’s a great musical on women empowerment.”







“9 to 5: The Musical” made its debut in 2008 in Los Angeles and opened on Broadway in April 2009. Although the Broadway run was short-lived, closing in September that year, the show went on a national tour and continues to appear on local stages across the country.

“It’s a great, lighthearted show for date night, girls’ night… anything I think high school and above age group would be able to relate,” Combs said. “We see such a full circle of women gaining momentum… but it’s also such a funny show.”

The rights to “9 to 5: The Musical” only recently became available to local theaters after the return run on Broadway. According to Combs, Tyler Civic Theatre typically programs its second summer production for college-age and older performers — with the first show of the season aimed at younger casts — and this show felt like a perfect fit.

“Coming off the last two summers with Footloose and Grease, we thought this would be a great way to continue that musical era here at Tyler Civic Theatre,” she said.

A cast full of heart (and high heels)

The show’s three major female leads include Judy Bernly, a new employee for whom Consolidated is her first job after being a housewife; Violet Newstead, a widow with four kids who has been working at Consolidated for twelve years; and Doralee Rhodes, Frank Hart’s attractive, married secretary who he consistently flirts with and sexually harasses.

Allie Lake, who plays the charming and quick-witted Doralee Rhodes, acknowledged the challenge of stepping into the stilettos of such an iconic role.

“A lot of people know this movie because of Dolly so there’s some pressure stepping into the role,” she said. “But it’s a lot of fun and I also feel super empowered throughout it.”

Lake also pointed to the show’s timely message. “I think, especially with the history of the time period that the show is set in, women were fighting for equal rights and equal opportunity in the workplace and fighting against sexual harassment and things like that in the workplace. And I think Dolly does a really great job of putting that into words.”

Among the trio of leading women is Katie Ritcheson, who portrays Violet Newstead – the no-nonsense office manager who’s been keeping things running at Consolidated for years.

“I really love the character of Violet,” Ritcheson said. “She’s a really strong, fierce, passionate woman. She’s a single mother, a widow but she’s a full-time working woman who has the desire to rise up to higher levels in the workplace but hits a lot of challenges because she’s a woman.”

Taking on the role as Judy Bernly, Eva Hamlett brings warmth and vulnerability to a character who transforms from timid to tenacious.

“It’s her first day at work and the audience kind of goes along with her journey, as well as the other women,” Hamlett said. “She’s kind of goofy and a little like a bright-eyed optimist and I love that about her.”

The boss you’ll love to hate

Playing the arrogant and sexist office tyrant, Bryce Neel portrays Frank Hart as a classic example of nepotism — someone who climbed the corporate ladder through connections and the privileges that come with being a man in charge.

“He represents everything wrong with the patriarchy,” Neel said. “And it’s interesting trying to navigate that in a way that points out the disparity that there was (at that time) and some of which is still relevant today while also balancing with the comedy of the show.”

Even while playing a chauvinist everyone loves to hate, Neel draws inspiration from the strong women in his life — especially his mother, grandmother, and the educators who have shaped him.

“They have made me the kind, generous person I try to be every day,” he said. “All of the important women in my life have inspired me to speak out against the patriarchy and the injustice that is done against women in the workplace.”

Girl power, on and off stage

The cast brings plenty of heart and drive to the story, but it’s the connection among the three leading women that really clicks. Their “girl’s girl” energy — easy, supportive, and fun — feels both authentic and essential to the show.

“The whole cast is fabulous but I very, very much love these two women,” said Ritcheson. “They’re encouraging, they’re talented, and they’re just wonderful women.”

“These two feel like sisters to me now,” said Hamlett. “It has been so much fun.”

The show opens July 18 and runs through Aug. 3, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and matinee shows on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. in TCTC’s Braithwaite Theatre, located at 400 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tylercivictheatre.com.