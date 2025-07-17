Friends of the Rose luncheon welcomes 2025 Texas Rose Festival season Published 6:47 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/18 Swipe or click to see more From left: Princess Mary-Michael Dial, Rose Festival Executive Director Liz Ballard, and Rose Queen Avery Armstrong. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 2/18 Swipe or click to see more Princess Mary-Michael Dial with one of the Ladies-in-Waiting at the annual Friends of the Rose Luncheon. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 3/18 Swipe or click to see more Friend of the Rose members Sharon Bayless, left, and Pamela Daniels. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 4/18 Swipe or click to see more The annual Friends of the Rose luncheon took place Wednesday afternoon at the Willowbrook Country Club, officially kicking off the celebrations leading up to the Texas Rose Festival in October. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 5/18 Swipe or click to see more Angie Brooks Bloecher welcomes the Tyler court and guests to the annual Friends of the Rose luncheon at the Willowbrook Country Club. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 6/18 Swipe or click to see more (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 7/18 Swipe or click to see more (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 8/18 Swipe or click to see more From left, Friends of the Rose members: Becky Ullman, Angie Brooks Bloecher, and Amy Solberg. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 9/18 Swipe or click to see more Alice Elizabeth Milton, 2024's Duchess of the Rose Growers, gets ready to present the Tyler court with annual gifts at the Friends of the Rose luncheon on Wednesday. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 10/18 Swipe or click to see more Willowbrook Country Club's ballroom was decorated with many forms of roses to welcome the Tyler court and their mothers to the annual Friends of the Rose luncheon. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 11/18 Swipe or click to see more Liz Ballard, Executive Director of the Texas Rose Festival Association, with the Tyler court at Willowbrook Country Club. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 12/18 Swipe or click to see more From left, Princess Mary-Michael Dial, executive director Liz Ballard, guest speaker Jennifer Moore Gaston, and Queen Avery Armstrong. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 13/18 Swipe or click to see more The 92nd Texas Rose Festival court at the annual Friends of the Rose luncheon on Wednesday at Willowbrook Country Club. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 14/18 Swipe or click to see more Members of the 92nd Texas Rose Festival court. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 15/18 Swipe or click to see more (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 16/18 Swipe or click to see more (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 17/18 Swipe or click to see more (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph) 18/18 Swipe or click to see more Jennifer Moore Gaston, 1983 Duchess of the Rose Growers, was the guest speaker at the annual Friends of the Rose luncheon. (Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

With the gentle melody of the piano by Karen Norman playing in the ballroom of the Willow Brook Country Club, 92nd Texas Rose Festival Queen Avery Armstrong, Princess Mary-Michael Dial, and their court gathered Wednesday for the annual Friends of the Rose ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses!’ luncheon, the official kickoff to the season of celebration leading up to the October festival.

This week also marks the start of choreography practices, costume fittings, and preparations that will culminate in the much-anticipated October events.

“It’s something that shows when people come together with something they really love and appreciate, they can just continue to let it grow and foster over the years,” said Lori Brooks Carver, 1991 Duchess of the Rose Growers. “Anyone is welcome to join, anyone who loves The Rose and wants to support it.”

Since 1991, the Friends of the Texas Rose Festival has hosted the “Everything’s Coming Up Roses!” luncheon to celebrate and promote enthusiasm for roses and the festival court. The organization boasts a diverse membership, encompassing former duchesses, rose growers, rose queens, their families, and individuals who cherish the beauty of roses.

“It’s been incredible that it’s gone on for so long, but it’s just such a great way for the City of Tyler to be seen and heard by others,” Carver said. “We have so many people that come to visit Tyler because of the festival and participate in the events, and it just really brings light to what has been a part of the Tyler community for so long. Even some of us who have moved away and come back, we still get to celebrate with each other and remember all of the times we’ve had to share as part of the festival.”

The group name uses the singular rose to reflect its connection not just to Tyler’s well-known rose industry but to the Texas Rose Festival itself, where “The Rose” is a symbol of tradition, grace, and community.







“I would say The Rose is almost a proper name,” Texas Rose Festival Association Executive Director Liz Ballard said. “I think if you look at the definition, it can encapsulate so many different meanings from love to friendship to hospitality. That the community can expect this week or at least, I think, for us we are just very grateful for our community pulling together.”

The organizers of the luncheon also took a moment to acknowledge the tragedy unfolding in Central Texas, where devastating floods have claimed 134 lives and left more than 100 people still missing.

“A lot of the court members and court participants have friends, families, extended members that have been affected,” Ballard said. “So while we want to celebrate what our organization is here to do for the summer practice, we also want to leave a mark of compassion and heartfelt sorrow for everybody’s loss.”

For the Texas Rose Festival, the Queen and her court will don elaborate costumes inspired by the theme “A Tapestry of Tales.” With inspiration drawn from classic and contemporary literature, this year’s theme will permeate every aspect of the October festival, from the grandeur of the Queen’s Coronation and Queen’s Tea to the elegance of the Rose Presentation and the spectacle of the Rose Parade.

Angie Brooks Bloecher delivered the opening remarks, welcoming the ladies to the luncheon, followed by a prayer from Carver. Then 1983 Duchess of the Rose Growers Jennifer Moore Gaston served as the luncheon speaker.

“I want to ask you to be ‘in the moment’ and that means focus on where you are and who you are with,” Gaston said.

After talking about the history of the Rose Festival, Gaston told the young court, “The best is yet to come. Believe me … it’s worth the wait. The friends you will make … and the confidence gained will be with you forever.”

She also offered valuable advice to the young ladies preparing for the festivities: be on time, stay hydrated, prioritize sleep whenever possible, let go of minor worries, and above all, practice kindness.

“Be especially kind to the volunteers and hosts… they love what they do,” Gaston said, “but a kind word from you is the best.”

Gaston, editor-in-chief at Tyler Today Magazine, was the Texas Rose Festival Executive Director from 1995 to 2007. “I love to promote the Texas Rose Festival and this community that I love dearly,” she said.

After wise words from Gaston, the luncheon wrapped up with presenting the court with rose-themed gifts, given by Friends of the Rose member Amy Dunwoody Solberg and 2024 Duchess of the Rose Growers Alice Elizabeth Milton.

“It’s just really fun to get together once a year for this festival and really support all of the new ladies as they’re coming in to become part of our group,” Carver said. “For us it’s just really rewarding to get to share time together.”

The 92nd Texas Rose Festival will be held on Oct. 16 – 19. For more information on tickets and scheduled events, visit https: www.texasrosefestival.org.