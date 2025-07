Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Mae Arnold, 79, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, July 18, 2025 at New Zion Baptist Church #1 with Rev. Charles Burns as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemeteryunder the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. There will be no public viewing.