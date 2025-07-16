Judge sets Oct. 16 execution date for Robert Roberson, East Texas death row inmate

PALESTINE — A hearing is taking place Wednesday on a new execution date for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson. Watch below:

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court in Smith County is presiding over the hearing to address the Office of Texas Attorney General’s request for a new execution date. He said it’s hard to find a reason why this needs to be done today. But it appears there’s no legal basis that an execution cannot be set.