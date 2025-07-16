Judge sets Oct. 16 execution date for Robert Roberson, East Texas death row inmate
Published 10:49 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
PALESTINE — A hearing is taking place Wednesday on a new execution date for East Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson. Watch below:
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court in Smith County is presiding over the hearing to address the Office of Texas Attorney General’s request for a new execution date. He said it’s hard to find a reason why this needs to be done today. But it appears there’s no legal basis that an execution cannot be set.
Trending
Jackson then set an execution date for Oct. 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. saying this is the “reality of where we are.”
Read more live updates from our news partners at CBS19.