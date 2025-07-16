Troup, Gilmer educators named Region 7 Teachers of the Year Published 5:40 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Region 7 Education Service Center recently announced Shyrah Jones from Troup ISD as named Secondary Teacher of the Year for Region 7. She will represent Region 7 as semifinalist for the 2026 Texas Teacher of the Year competition.

Jones is the Culinary Arts Instructor at Troup High School. She teaches Intro to Culinary Arts, Advanced Culinary, and an 18-and-up continuing education class that includes Life Skills students. Known for her passion for hands-on learning and student empowerment, Jones brings real-world culinary experience to the classroom each day.

“Actively connecting my culinary arts students with the community is a fundamental aspect of my teaching philosophy, transforming theoretical knowledge into real-world experience and creating lasting impacts on student learning and success,” Jones said. “My students learn that their culinary skills have the power to nourish, connect, and inspire, not just within the school, but throughout the entire community.”

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Graphics and New Media from Johnson & Wales University and an Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts from Le Cordon Bleu.

Her accomplishments include founding a student-run Bistro that operates three days a week, launching a competitive barbecue team with qualifiers for the National High School BBQ Association’s Texas State Championship, and establishing a local SkillsUSA chapter.

According to a press release from Region 7 Education Service Center, Jones creates a classroom where students gain more than culinary skills; they gain confidence, creativity, and real-world readiness. Her leadership and innovation make her a true standout across the region.







“We are thrilled for Shyrah to be recognized for the outstanding work that she does every day,” Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “This recognition is so well deserved, and we are honored to have her as part of our district family in Troup ISD.”

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Also recognized was Jackie Terry from Gilmer ISD, named Elementary Teacher of the Year for Region 7 and a semifinalist for the state competition.

Terry is a dedicated pre-K educator at Gilmer Early Childhood Center in Gilmer. With over 15 years of experience in early childhood education, she is known for her nurturing classroom environment, hands-on learning approach, and unwavering belief that every child deserves to be seen, heard, and empowered to succeed.

“One of the most powerful ways I help connect my students with their community is by creating intentional experiences that bring families into the learning process and help them become active partners in their child’s educational journey,” Terry said. “By intentionally dissolving the walls between school and home, I help my students see that learning doesn’t stop when the school day ends. These connections not only enhance academic achievement but also foster a lifelong love of learning rooted in relationships, trust, and joy.”

Terry holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from UT Tyler and has completed both Texas School Ready CIRCLE grant training and Montessori training. She has served as a grade-level lead, earned multiple “Teacher of the Month” honors, and is a two-time Teacher of the Year at both the campus and district levels.

“We are so excited that Mrs. Terry has been named Region 7’s Elementary Teacher of the Year,” Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said. “She knows how to build meaningful relationships, and we are so proud to have someone as good as her representing Gilmer ISD.”

Honorees to compete against other finalists

Both Terry and Jones were honored at Region 7’s Teacher of the Year Luncheon on July 15, where they received grand prizes courtesy of Orr Cadillac GMC. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the Elementary and Secondary winners.

In October, Terry and Jones will compete against 38 other Regional Teachers of the Year, with finalists selected after a panel of judges reviews their submissions at TASA Headquarters in Austin. Six finalists will be invited to Austin for personal interviews, and the winners will be announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. The Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year serve as spokespeople and traveling ambassadors for public education while continuing their classroom roles.

Region 7 Education Service Center supports 94 school districts and 7 charter schools across East Texas, providing quality programs and services aimed at student and district success.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) organizes the Teacher of the Year program, promoting professional learning, advocacy, and leadership to develop future-ready students statewide.