Schwarber powers NL to first ‘swing-off’ win at All-Star Game Published 12:59 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber hits a homer in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

ATLANTA — The National League beat the American League 4-3 in the All-Star Game’s first-ever “swing-off” on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 6-6 after nine innings, so the teams competed in a three-man Home Run Derby in which AL manager Aaron Boone selected Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena and Jonathan Aranda, while NL manager Dave Roberts picked Kyle Stowers, Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso.

Each player was to receive three swings to hit as many home runs as possible. Rooker launched two, while Stowers went 1-for-3. Arozarena hit one before Schwarber sent all three out to give the NL a 4-3 running lead entering the final round.

Aranda then went 0-for-3, clinching the bizarre National League victory — the league’s second All-Star Game win in three years after dropping the previous nine.

Trailing 6-0, the American League mounted a rally in the seventh, as San Diego’s Adrian Morejon allowed a single to Alejandro Kirk and walked Jonathan Aranda. Giants reliever Randy Rodriguez entered and surrendered Rooker’s three-run homer. Bobby Witt Jr. later drove in the AL’s fourth run on a groundout.