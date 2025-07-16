MLB Glance
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 55 41 .573 —
NY Yankees 53 43 .552 2
Boston 53 45 .541 3
Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 5.5
Baltimore 43 52 .453 11.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 59 38 .608 —
Minnesota 47 49 .490 11.5
Kansas City 46 50 .485 12
Cleveland 46 49 .484 12
ChicagoWS 32 65 .330 27
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 56 40 .583 —
Seattle 51 45 .531 5
Texas 48 49 .495 8.5
LA Angels 47 49 .490 9
Athletics 41 57 .418 16
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Philadelphia 55 41 .573 —
NY Mets 55 42 .567 .5
Miami 44 51 .463 10.5
Atlanta 42 53 .442 12.5
Washington 38 58 .396 17
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs 57 39 .594 —
Milwaukee 56 40 .583 1
St. Louis 51 46 .526 6.5
Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7.5
Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 58 39 .598 —
San Diego 52 44 .542 5.5
San Francisco 52 45 .536 6
Arizona 47 50 .485 11
Colorado 22 74 .229 35.5
Friday, July 11
New York Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
New York Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
Los Angeles Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
San Francisco 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7
Saturday, July 12
Chicago Cubs 5, New York Yankees 2
Seattle 15, Detroit 7
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
New York Mets 3, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 5
Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4
Los Angeles Angels 10, Arizona 5
Athletics 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, July 13
Chicago Cubs 4, New York Yankees 1
Miami at Baltimore
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2
Seattle 8, Detroit 4
Texas 5, Houston 1
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
New York Mets at Kansas City
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 8, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Athletics 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 5, Los Angeles Angels 1
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1
Monday, July 14
No games scheduled
Tuesday, July 15
All-Star Game at Atlanta: National League 6, American 6 (NL wins on HR Swing-off Tiebreaker, 4-3)
Wednesday, July 16
No games scheduled
Thursday, July 17
No games scheduled
Friday, July 18
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.