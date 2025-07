Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Margaret Sue Muterspaugh, known as Sue, passed away on July 11, 2025.Funeral service for Sue is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals and Cremations. Graveside service will follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening, July 18th, at the funeral home.