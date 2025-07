Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Funeral services for Glenda Long, 83, of Kilgore will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Visitation will be held one hour before the service from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. She was born on Dec. 23, 1941, and passed away on July 13, 2025.