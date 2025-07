Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, at ChristPoint Methodist Church in Lindale.