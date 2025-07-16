Bullard’s Dr. Lee departs for new role; board approves campus leadership, hears middle school construction updates Published 5:45 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee speaks at the Grand Opening of the Bullard ISD Athletic Complex. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Jodi Albritton was named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. (Contributed Photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Nanci Dixon was appointed principal of Bullard Middle School. (Contributed Photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Monica Ventress was named principal of both Bullard Early Childhood and Bullard Primary School. (Contributed Photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more A rendering of the Bullard Middle School exterior. (Bullard ISD/Contributed Photo)

BULLARD — The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees heard several updates Monday night, including on the ongoing middle school construction project and multiple administrative updates.

The board approved a number of administrative changes during its regular meeting Monday night, including the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee, who has accepted the top position at Seguin ISD.

“It has been a pure joy to serve as the superintendent in Bullard,” Lee said, “but this action is necessary to accept my resignation.”

Before calling for a motion, board president Stephanie Luper delivered an emotional statement on Lee’s tenure as superintendent.

“When you came into this district, you navigated situations that nobody even dreamt were possible and you did it with such expertise and such commitment to making sure — especially during COVID — that our most underserved students were provided for,” Luper said. “You have always led this district with your heart.”

Campus leadership changes

In addition to accepting Lee’s resignation, the board approved three administrative appointments across the district:







Jodi Albritton was named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. A 25-year veteran educator, Albritton has spent the past nine years in administrative roles within Bullard ISD. She previously served as assistant curriculum director in 2016, principal of Bullard Intermediate School starting in 2017, and principal of Bullard Middle School since 2022. Albritton holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master of Educational Administration, and a Superintendent Certification — all from the University of Texas at Tyler. She is also a graduate of Bullard ISD.

Nanci Dixon was appointed principal of Bullard Middle School. Dixon began her career in Bullard ISD in 2006, serving as a teacher and coach at both Bullard Middle School and Bullard High School. She became assistant principal at Bullard Intermediate School in 2022. A Bullard ISD graduate, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health/Kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Master of Educational Leadership with a principal certification from LeTourneau University.

Monica Ventress was named principal of both Bullard Early Childhood and Bullard Primary School. Ventress worked in teaching and leadership roles at Bullard Middle School from 2006 to 2020 before becoming assistant principal at Bullard Early Childhood in 2021. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Tarleton State University, a teaching certification from Tyler Junior College’s Accelerated Certification for Educators program, and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University.

“I think they’re gonna be phenomenal as the leadership of each of these campuses,” board member Susie Saxion said. “I’m really excited about these hires.”

New Bullard Middle School construction update

The board also heard construction updates for the new Bullard Middle School from Lee. He said windows and exterior insulation have been completed and the front entrance has been painted in red and blue. Signage for the school will be added soon.

“It’s gonna look even nicer when it has Bullard Middle School across the side of it,” Lee said. “It’s gonna make a huge, huge difference there.”

The middle school is the centerpiece of Bullard ISD’s Proposition A, part of a $103 million bond package passed in 2022. The facility was originally slated to open in August, but officials now expect to open the campus in January 2026.

Work on the front drive is awaiting a Texas Department of Transportation permit to connect to FM 2493, while the rear of the campus — including the cafeteria loading area and future bus loop — is progressing. HVAC units are partially operational inside the building, allowing for interior work in some areas. Athletic facilities are also underway, with a scoreboard installed and track and field work continuing despite weather delays, Lee said.

Interior construction at the new Bullard Middle School campus is progressing, particularly in the gymnasium and academic wings. Work on the practice gym floor is underway, though high humidity levels have slowed installation due to a delay in connecting gas lines.

“They did make some adjustments and they were able to bring some of that percentage of moisture down,” Lee said. “So you can see here that without the natural gas we’re able to reach the required humidity, so that floor is just sitting in there right now. It’s not nailed down to the subfloor yet.”

CenterPoint Energy is expected to complete that work within two weeks, according to Lee. In the meantime, moisture levels have improved, and sound panels are already installed in the gym.

Elsewhere, tiling continues in locker rooms, showers, and athletic facilities, with lockers now in place. Inside the band hall, sound panels and music cabinets have been installed, and instrument storage areas are nearing completion.

Throughout the academic building, classrooms are receiving carpet tiles designed for easy replacement. Life skills rooms are being outfitted to resemble real living spaces, including a fireplace setup. In the science and art wings, cabinetry and fixtures are installed, including science lab workstations and a kiln that will serve two art classrooms. Shared storage areas have also been built between adjacent classrooms.

The media center on the second floor is taking shape, with cabinet and counter space in place beneath skylights. Furniture has been delivered and is being stored onsite until rooms are ready for setup, Lee told the board.

The district has submitted utility plans to the City of Bullard and is awaiting approval. Sewer installation is estimated at $112,000, according to Lee.

“That is not out of the ordinary from what we had budgeted or expected,” Lee said. “The only thing that is going to cost us a little bit more is running in the water.”

The original plan to use North Cherokee Water Supply changed, which added some unexpected costs. However, other project adjustments have helped offset those increases.

“We had some fairly significant savings by… trading certain things off,” Lee said. “If we stuck with North Cherokee Water, we would’ve needed a water storage tank. By not having the water storage tanks, we also save $400,000. It’s essentially offsetting the water.”

Lee said total utility expenses are now projected to be slightly higher than originally anticipated but still remain within the district’s overall contingency budget.