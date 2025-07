Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Bobbie Sue Potts, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 7, 2025. Funeral services for Bobbie were held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Graveside service followed at Shooks Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.