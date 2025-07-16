Beckville’s J’Koby Williams has the potential for a breakout season at Texas Tech Published 10:34 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

FRISCO — The Big 12 Conference held their Football Media Days this past week and it gave a glimpse of what to expect.

The two-day event was held at the Star in Frisco — home of the Dallas Cowboys practice facility — where Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke first and highlighted the accomplishments of the Big 12 including sports outside of football.

No league offers the competitive balance that the Big 12 does according to Yormark.

Yormark mention dropping the preseason poll and how it hurt Arizona State last year after being picked dead last and also mentioned the transfer portal playing a big factor as well.

Texas Tech is among the teams mentioned in the 16-team conference that is expected to make some major noise this season.

Joey McGuire's group has seen a substantial amount of money poured into the athletic facilities and the transfer portal, but with that come big expectations.







Among those looking to help lift the Red Raiders to a potential Big 12 title is incoming sophomore and Beckville High alum J’Koby Williams.

Williams who spent the majority of the season backing up running back Tahj Brooks who set the program record for career rushing yards and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, is highly respected amongst his teammates and the coaching staff.

“J’Koby is a freak of nature,” Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton said. “The dude is quick and reminds you of Jakeem Grant and we are bringing in Quinten Joyner too from USC who is also very talented. He played a lot of games at USC last year — you know that backfield is deep.”

In Williams lone start of the season the true freshman rushed for a career-high 123 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Williams showcased what made him so special at Beckville when he found a hole busted through for a 54-yard touchdown run.

“I think he’s very explosive,” Morton said. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield. We can run him on a wheel rout and run angle out of the backfield with him. He’s a really smart kid and I’m really excited to see where his potential goes.”

In five games played last year Williams also had 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Williams will share carries in crowded Texas Tech backfield with the likes of Cameron Dickey, Quinten Joyner and Adam Hill.

“Him being young and just understanding that we are all sharing the rock,” Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas said. “When it’s his turn to shine I’m going to clap him on and when it’s my turn he’s going to clap me on. I feel that him knowing that at a young age, he has a lot ahead of him.”

McGuire — who was the first to offer Williams when he was just a freshman and McGuire at Baylor — understands he has a crowded backfield, but that each offers something different.

“I’m excited about our backfield,” McGuire said. “I was really proud of the way J’Koby Williams and Cam Dickey handled having to play as true freshmen and both had really good bowl games. Then you add Adam Hill so we feel really good about that room. You’re going to see all those guys play.”

With a team full of upperclassmen one thing that McGuire said that stood out about Williams wasn’t his breakaway speed or his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield but his leadership.

For someone that will be a true sophomore this fall, Williams is amongst the leaders on the team.

“He’s going to be a true sophomore but he’s on my leadership council,” McGuire said. “Whenever I text the leaders he’s one of the guys that I text to make sure that he’s taking care of that running back room.”

Texas Tech is coming off an 8-5 season and 6-3 mark in conference play.

This season the Red Raiders open their season with three-straight home games before hitting the road to open conference play at Utah.

After hosting Kansas on Oct. 11 Texas Tech will have a four-game stretch where they visit reigning conference champion Arizona State, return home for a date with an improved Oklahoma State, before visiting Manhattan, Kansas for a date with Kansas State and then returning home for a date with BYU.

BYU, Kansas State and Arizona State will all start the season ranked in the top-25.