UT Tyler receives $100K to benefit Soules College of Business Published 5:35 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) received $100,000 from education partner Risepoint to enhance scholarships and enrichment experiences for Soules College of Business students, faculty, and alumni.

Funds distributed from the UT Tyler Risepoint Recognition of Excellence Fund over five years will directly support the college’s online education efforts and student research scholarships. Additionally, the partnership will establish student and faculty research awards as well as receptions for outstanding seniors and alumni.

“We are grateful to Risepoint and thank them for their generosity and continued support of our college,” said Dr. Krist Swimberghe, dean of the Soules College of Business. “This fund will provide the opportunity to acknowledge exemplary students and faculty who represent the quality of the educational experience for which Risepoint is known.”

The college collaborates with Risepoint to expand access to UT Tyler programs in business administration, human resource development, and industrial management.

“We’re proud to partner with the Soules College of Business at UT Tyler, an institution that is not only delivering high-quality, career-relevant online education but also making a meaningful impact in the Tyler community and beyond,” said Risepoint CEO Fernando Bleichmar. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to recognizing excellence and expanding opportunity for learners, faculty, and the communities they serve.”

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. Primarily working with regional universities, Risepoint helps them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Learn more at risepoint.com.







As one of UT Tyler’s largest academic units, the Soules College of Business offers more than 30 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs across five departments in on-site, online and hybrid formats. Designed with input from business leaders and experts, the college’s programs ensure graduates are ready for today’s global business world.

For more information, visit uttyler.edu.