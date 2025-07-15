Judge Sara Maynard announces campaign for re-election to Smith County Court at Law #2 Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Judge Sara Maynard, on Monday announced her re-election campaign with a goal to continue presiding over Smith County Court at Law #2. With over two decades of experience in the courtroom, strong success wielding the gavel and widespread community support, Judge Maynard looks forward to continuing her service to the citizens of Smith County.

Appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to fill a bench vacancy, Judge Maynard has served since January of 2023. She held her seat in the most recent election, garnering over 14,000 votes in the primary election and nearly 80,000 votes in the general election.

Since her election, Judge Maynard’s team said she has continued to effectively administer justice, reduce the court backlog even further, and save taxpayer dollars through responsible department budgeting.

“I am beyond grateful for the trust and confidence that our Smith County voters have placed in my service,” Judge Maynard said in her campaign announcement. “I do not take this responsibility lightly and remain firmly committed to serving our community with integrity, accountability, and dedication.”

Earning her bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University and her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, Judge Maynard has practiced law in Smith County for over 25 years. Throughout her career, she has garnered experience from a variety of roles within the legal community, including owning and operating a thriving, Tyler-based private practice for over 20 years.

For 15 of those years, she also represented child abuse victims in Smith County CPS cases to ensure that the children’s best interests were being protected. Most recently, before taking the bench, she served as a Smith County Assistant District Attorney prosecuting cases in juvenile court.







As one of only 70 attorneys in Texas who are Board Certified in Juvenile Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Judge Maynard is uniquely qualified to preside over the Court’s civil, criminal, and family law docket. In addition to her comprehensive legal background, Judge Maynard has a proven record of servant leadership in the community and to the Smith County Republican Party.

During her service as a commissioner of Smith County Emergency Services District #2, her team said she worked tirelessly to effectively support eleven fire departments in Smith County and ensure transparency for tax dollars spent.

Before wearing the robe, Judge Maynard enjoyed coaching the nationally recognized Good Shepherd School debate team for over 20 years.

This month, she will be celebrating 37 years of marriage with her husband, Roy, who works as the Senior Writer with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. They have three children and attend Christ Church in Tyler.

Judge Maynard is launching her campaign with the support of key community leaders, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, former Sen. Kevin Eltife, House District 6 Rep. Daniel Alders, former House District 6 Rep. Matt Schaefer, District Attorney Jacob Putman, Grassroots America: We The People and more.

For more information, visit judgemaynard.com.