Miranda Lambert part of Pat Green flood benefit concert Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Lindale native and country music artist Miranda Lambert accepts her Grammy award for best country album for her seventh album, “Wildcard,” at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 15, 2021.

Fort Worth-based Texas country artist Pat Green and the Texas Rangers, through their REV entertainment division, have partnered to put together a benefit livestream show to raise money for Central Texas flood victims on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Lindale’s Miranda Lambert will be part of the concert.

Green is among those dealing personally with the tragedy. Both his younger brother, John, and his sister-in-law, Julia, and the couple’s two sons were among more than 120 confirmed dead.

The show, called Pat Green & Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream, will not be open to attendance but will be livestreamed free on YouTube as sort of a telethon type of event. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a host of musical guests who will either appear on stage with Green or perform via video. Among them: Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Ryan Bingham, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, and Bob Schneider. According to a link posted by Globe Life Field, more artists may be added.

The event has come together quickly and details are continuing to be added.

All proceeds from the concert and livestream will be distributed to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation via The Pat Green Foundation, directly benefiting the families affected by the flood disaster.







Final details on the different ways supporters may donate continue to be nailed down, but there is at least one site already accepting donations.

The Rangers, through their own charitable foundation, have pledged $1 million to disaster relief.