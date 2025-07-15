East Texas author releases new political thriller Published 5:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more A new political thriller by East Texan Maya Golden Bethany tells the story of a young Senator in Washington who works with a journalist to uncover corruption. (Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Emmy-nominated and Associated Press award-winning journalist Maya Golden Bethany is gaining national attention for her book, The Senator - a story about corruption, redemption, and second chances in love and politics. (Contributed Photo)

Emmy-nominated and Associated Press award-winning journalist Maya Golden Bethany has released a new novel called The Senator. Released on April 15, this gripping political thriller blends high-stakes conspiracy with an unforgettable second-chance romance.

In The Senator, rising star Senator Oliver Michaels is a young idealist quickly hardened by Washington’s cynicism. When a New York Times reporter – and former college flame – walks into his office with explosive evidence of government corruption, Oliver is forced to confront the rot at the heart of the system – and the one in his own life. What begins as an effort to root out injustice becomes a fight for survival – and a chance at a love he thought he’d lost forever.

From the very first chapter, Senator Oliver Michaels commands attention with his determination to reform Washington. Ambitious, idealistic, and increasingly disillusioned, he embodies a hero who is both flawed and inspiring. The Senator delivers political intrigue with the urgency and complexity of real-world headlines, while the rekindled romance with Alex Broussard adds a deeply human heartbeat to this fast-paced, high-stakes story.

Bethany’s real-life experience in investigative journalism brings unshakable authenticity to The Senator, with sharp prose and a thrilling pace. A Tyler resident, Bethany is the founder of the 1 in 3 Foundation, a nonprofit serving survivors of sexual trauma in East Texas. Her advocacy work and media presence lend added depth to the novel’s themes of justice, sacrifice, and public service.

According to a press release, The Senator offers strong book club appeal and resonates with readers seeking timely, thought-provoking political thrillers. It’s poised to become one of the most talked-about political novels of the year.

The Senator was recently named to the Chisholm Summer Book List by Higher Heights for America. The novel can be purchased through Amazon.