Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson hosts football camp at Spring Hill

Published 10:23 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys hosted a camp Saturday at Spring Hill High School in Longview. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal)

Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys hosted a football camp Saturday at Spring Hill High School in Longview.

Ferguson, a tight end who played at Wisconsin, just finished his third NFL season — all with the Cowboys. He has made 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Ferguson had 59 catches for 494 yards. His best season was in 2023 when had 71 grabs for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

Ferguson is engaged to former University of Miami basketball player Haley Cavinder.