NFL player Kendre Miller hands out school supplies in Mount Enterprise Published 9:56 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MT. ENTERPRISE — Former Mount Enterprise football star and current running back for the New Orleans Saints Kendre Miller returned to his hometown to give away backpacks and school supplies on Saturday.

Miller and his family welcomed dozens of kids from Mt. Enterprise and nearby school districts as they filed through the high school doors. Anyone who wanted a photo and an autograph with the pro football player got one. Even the kids too shy to approach at first happily came forward after a warm greeting from Miller. A handful of families walked in wearing his Saints jersey.

For Miller, it means the world to be able to give back to the community he grew up in.

“It’s all on a kid’s face. I love seeing their smiles and it just lights their day up,” he said. “Even their parents. It’s just a way of showing I care for the community. I just want to make somebody’s day.”

Miller keeps in touch with his Mt. Enterprise friends every day, the ones who’ve since moved away after graduating and those who still live in the area. It’s been four years since he was able to watch the Wildcats play football, and he hopes to make it out to a game this season.

“If my bye week falls on a week where I can come, I’ll definitely come,” he said. “Especially because they were good last year and they’re supposed to be even better this year. I’d love to come out and watch and show support.”







In Miller‘s senior season playing quarterback for Mt. Enterprise, he rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 touchdowns and was the All-District MVP. He went on to play for Texas Christian University, where in his final season he rushed for a team best of 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns and set a new TCU record of five straight 100-yard games. In 2023, the New Orleans Saints selected him as the 71st overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, and he’s heading into his third season this year.

Miller appreciates hearing about Mt. Enterprise kids who have been inspired by his athletic journey and achievements.

“Especially Kaegan Ash. They said he’s really good and he’s just committed to [Texas Tech]. That’s really exciting. They said he looks up to me a lot,” said Miller. “I hadn’t had a chance to talk to him in a while but I just wanted to congratulate him for committing because it’s not easy coming out of a small school. I’m definitely glad that he’s going somewhere big.”

The Saints will open the 2025 NFL regular season hosting the Arizona Cardinals at noon Sept. 7 in the Caesars Superdome.