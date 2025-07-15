Cumberland Academy names Dr. Jo Ann Simmons as lone finalist for superintendent Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Cumberland Academy has named Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, longtime East Texas educator, as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

Simmons brings more than two decades of education experience, including 12 years as a superintendent at UT Tyler University Academy. During her tenure, the district earned an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency at all campuses, increased enrollment by 400%, maintained superior financial ratings, and became the highest-performing district in Region 7, according to a press release from Cumberland Academy. She also helped secure more than $250,000 in performance-based funding for teachers through the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment.

Prior to her time at University Academy, Simmons worked in Tyler ISD for 12 years as a teacher, coach, and principal. She has also served as Superintendency Program Coordinator and adjunct professor at UT Tyler and has worked as a TEA Professional Service Provider and charter school mentor.

“I’m very appreciative to be selected as the lone finalist for Superintendent of Cumberland Academy,” Simmons said. “It’s exciting to join a community dedicated to empowering students, supporting educators, and striving for excellence in all we do.”

As required by state law, the board will observe a 21-day waiting period before officially naming Simmons to the position.

To introduce Simmons and the new leadership team, Cumberland Academy will host a town hall meet and greet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cumberland Academy School Performing Arts Center located on campus at 1340 Shiloh Road in Tyler. The public is invited to attend.







The school said introductory meetings will also be scheduled before the school year to further introduce her to Simmons of the school community.

“We are confident Dr. Simmons is the right leader coming in at the most opportune time to lead Cumberland Academy forward,” the school said in a press release.

The previous superintendent was Charles Pulliam, who was named to the position in May 2024.

Cumberland Academy is a tuition-free charter school located in Tyler.