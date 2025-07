TV/Radio for Tuesday, July 15 Published 2:20 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Tuesday, July 15

TV

Major League Baseball

All-Star Game: American League vs. National League 7 p.m. FOX

Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League

Minnesota vs. Detroit 3:30 p.m. NBATV







Brooklyn vs. New York 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Orlando 5:30 p.m. NBATV

Philadelphia vs. Washington 7:30 p.m. NBATV

Portland vs. New Orleans 9 p.m. ESPN

Golden State vs. Memphis 9:30 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Indiana at Connecticut 7 p.m. ESPN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 10: Ennezat Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy 5:30 a.m. Peacock

Stage 11: Toulouse 5:30 a.m. (Wed) Peacock

Soccer: Men

Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC at Sydney FC 4:25 a.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Women

Conmebol Copa America Group A: Uruguay vs. Argentina 3:55 p.m. FS1

Conmebol Copa America Group A: Peru vs. Ecuador 6:55 p.m. FS1

Tennis: Early Rounds

ATP: Gstaad, Bastad; WTA: Hamburg, Iasi 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Los Cabos 7 p.m. TENNIS

Hopman Cup: Italy v. Croatia; ATP: Gstaad, Bastad; WTA: Hamburg, Iasi 2:30 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

Hopman Cup: Italy v. Croatia; ATP: Gstaad, Bastad; WTA: Hamburg, Iasi 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

—

Radio

College Football: SportsT lk with Bill Coates & Kevin Simon at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: All-Star Game From Atlanta, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)