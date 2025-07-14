Rangers select prep SS Fien at No. 12 Published 12:15 am Monday, July 14, 2025

HOUSTON — In a draft class packed with high school shortstops, the Texas Rangers veered off their recent history of preferring college players to dip into that deep reservoir of talent.

With the 12th overall pick in the MLB draft, the Rangers selected Gavin Fien, a power-hitting shortstop from Great Oak High School in Temecula, California, who is committed to the University of Texas. In a conference call with media, Fien indicated he would be foregoing his commitment to sign with the Rangers, suggesting the parameters for deal are already established. The Rangers have $10,991,300 to spend on their first 10 picks; the suggested slot at No. 12 is $5.46 million

“It’s just a surreal moment,” said Fien, whose brother, Dylan, an outfielder, was selected by the Athletics in the seventh round last year. “I can’t really even put it into words. Just grateful really, knowing that all the hard work paid off.”

The Rangers made two other intriguing selections on the first day of the draft:

— With the 52nd pick, they took RHP AJ Russell from Tennessee, a potential first-round talent, who missed most of the last two years recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched just 39 innings over the last two seasons, but was healthy at the end of the year.

— With the 84th pick, they took two-way player Josh Owens, an outfielder/shortstop-pitcher from Providence Academy in Tennessee. Owens, a left-handed hitter, immediately drew some comps to what might have been the perception of Evan Carter around the country had he not had his senior high school season shortened by COVID. Carter is now widely seen as a steal in the second round. Ironically, Owens is from Johnson City, Tennessee, not far from where Carter grew up in Elizabethton.







Fien, 18, had a strong summer travel circuit after his junior season that included a 1.152 OPS while playing against elite competition for Team USA. That really drew the Rangers to him.

Fien was the sixth high school shortstop drafted. There were seven high school shortstops selected among the first 14 picks.

“This is a guy with plus power and a plus hit tool,” Rangers senior director of scouting Kip Fagg said shortly after the pick was announced. “We’re excited about the offensive potential and the defensive player. This is a legit hit/power combo.”

Now, the biggest question is whether Fien will actually remain a shortstop. He’s 6-3 and speed is not his best tool. A number of the sites projecting draft talent actually listed Fien as a third baseman, though he played shortstop in high school.

That question over his future position may have impacted his value with some other evaluators. MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the draft, seventh among the high school shortstops.

“I believe I can take it at short for as long as possible,” Fien said. “That’s the goal, at least, to really work at it and get after it and see where it can take me, whether that does take me to big league shortstop or not. I think I’m gonna get it. I’m definitely going to get after it.”

Fagg said the Rangers intend to let Fien play shortstop once he signs. After that, Fien becomes subject to the whim of the player development department, but the Rangers have not been afraid to let tall shortstops stay. Sebastian Walcott, the organization’s top prospect and No. 4 in MLB, has remained at short even as their have been similar questions linger about where he will end up.

“I think one thing we do really well as a minor league system is make guys better defensively and get them to their highest level,” Fagg said. “And I trust our guys. We’re going to put this guy at shortstop and see what happens. I’m not going to put any restraints on him.”

Russell made an impression on Rangers scouts with an outing at Globe Life Field in an early-season tournament in 2024, shortly before he was injured. The Rangers have a history of betting on high risk/high reward pitchers who may be undervalued as they work their way back from surgery.

Over the past 10 years, they’ve taken Michael Matuella from Duke, John King from Houston and, most recently, David Hagaman from West Virginia. Hagaman, who is very well regarded in the system, was a fourth-round choice a year ago, but didn’t make his debut until the last month.

“We do pretty extensive medical background work on this,” Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said. “We know the process. We know where he’s at in the process. Our rehab folks, like Keith Comstock and Napoleon Pachardo, have helped give us a lot of experience in this realm. I think with each consecutive opportunity that we’ve taken players of this talent, we build our confidence that we can continue to evolve this plan and get them back to their full strength.

“And we see this as maybe one of the top 10, top 15 talents in the draft when he’s healthy.”

The draft concludes Monday with rounds four through 20.

