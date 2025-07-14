Astros select high school SS Neyens in first round Published 12:30 am Monday, July 14, 2025

ATLANTA — The Houston Astros selected a prep infielder with offensive upside in the first round of this year’s MLB draft, taking Xavier Neyens from Mount Vernon High School (Washington) with the 21st overall pick Sunday.

Neyens, 18, is the first high school player the Astros have drafted in the first round since pitcher Forrest Whitley in 2016, and the first high school position player they have selected in the first round since Kyle Tucker in 2015.

A left-handed hitter listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Neyens played shortstop in high school. The Astros scouted Neyens “extensively” on the prep circuit dating to last summer and had him “high” on their draft board, director of amateur scouting Cam Pendino said on a video call with reporters.

“With Xavier, you’re talking about a special combination of bat speed, which we think is going to turn into big-time power, and zone control,” Pendino said. “This dude controls the zone really well for a high school hitter and it stood out to all of our evaluators who spent time scouting Xavier.”

Baseball America rated Neyens as the No. 19 overall draft prospect this year. MLB Pipeline ranked Neyens at No. 25 overall. Neyens is committed to play college ball Oregon State. Slot value for the No. 21 overall pick this year is $4,122,500.

Both outlets noted Neyens’ raw power as well as a propensity for swing-and-miss, albeit early in his development. Defensively, the Astros plan to give Neyens “every chance to play shortstop,” with third base a potential fallback plan, Pendino said.







Neyens played shortstop and served as closer, with a fastball that touched 94-95 mph, for a Mount Vernon High School team that won a state title this spring, said Tony Wolden, the Bulldogs’ head baseball coach. Wolden and Pendino both used the term “baseball rat” to describe Neyens.

“He’ll map out his day to improve his game,” Wolden said by phone. “He earns everything he gets, just because he loves the game and he’s an absolute rat. It’s a beautiful thing. … He was a leader in building our culture the last four years at Mount Vernon High School.”

Astros senior director of amateur scouting Deric Ladnier, assistant general manager Charles Cook and Pendino were among those who scouted Neyens, while general manager Dana Brown saw him when Neyens attended a pre-draft workout at Daikin Park, Pendino said.

“We think he is the type of guy who’s going to get on base, he’s going to hit, do a lot of damage, and has a chance if all goes well to hit in the middle of the order one day,” Pendino said. “It’s that type of potential. Obviously, it’s a high school bat. But we think with our hitting development tutelage … it’s a chance to be a special offensive package.”

Houston deviated from its recent trend of drafting college players in the first round. The Astros selected catcher Walker Janek from Sam Houston State in last year’s opening round and infielder Brice Matthews from the University of Nebraska with their 2023 first-round pick. Matthews made his major-league debut this past week.

The Astros have a $7,181,500 bonus pool to spend on their draft picks this year, fourth-lowest in the majors. They forfeited their second-round pick by signing first baseman Christian Walker last offseason, as Walker had rejected a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks to enter free agency.

Rounds 4-20 of the draft will be held Monday.

Astros draft LSU outfielder Ethan Frey in third round

After taking a high school infielder with their first pick in this year’s draft, the Houston Astros selected LSU outfielder Ethan Frey with their third-round selection (95th overall) on Sunday.

Frey, 21, was the primary designated hitter for an LSU team that won the College World Series this year. The right-handed hitter posted a .331/.420/.641 slash line in 62 games in his junior season.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Frey suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder in 2024 that required surgery. He returned to hit 13 home runs as a junior.

A two-sport athlete at Rosepine High School in Rosepine, Louisiana, Frey played catcher and quarterback on the football team. He was named Louisiana’s “Mr. Baseball” in 2022.

Frey played sparingly on defense in college and totaled 76 at-bats over his first two seasons at LSU. MLB Pipeline ranked Frey as its No. 119 overall draft prospect. Baseball America ranked him at No. 317.

