Tyler Legacy volleyball star Taylor Woods commits to Louisiana Tech Published 11:32 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Tyler Legacy High School Class of 2026 volleyball standout Taylor Woods announced her commitment to Louisiana Tech University over the weekend.

In her announcement on Instagram, Woods posted: “I am beyond excited and incredibly grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Louisiana Tech University! Thank you to my amazing parents for the countless hours spent driving me to practices, and to my sisters for always supporting me throughout the incredible journey. To Coach Santi, thank you for believing in me and guiding me through this process. Huge thanks to Coach Haroun, Coach Kai, Coach Turk and everyone at TAV for such a memorable and impactful experience. And finally, a special thank you to Coach Scott, Coach P and Coach Cami for giving me the opportunity to compete at the next level. Go Bulldogs!!”

As a junior for the Lady Raiders, Woods had 31 aces, 477 kills, 220 digs and 29 blocks. Woods earned all-state and Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country honors. As a sophomore — her first season at Legacy — the outside hitter had 344 kills, 50 blocks and 70 digs.

Woods spent her freshman season at Enid High School in Oklahoma as a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

She finished in fifth in the high jump at the Oklahoma Class 6A state track meet as a freshman.

As a junior at Legacy, Woods qualified for the Class 6A Region II meet in the high jump.







Woods is the daughter of Tyler High School head football coach Rashaun Woods.

On Monday, it was announced that Louisiana Tech will be leaving Conference USA to join the Sun Belt Conference. The year of departure hasn’t been determined, but 2026 will be the earliest.

When it moves to the Sun Belt, Louisiana Tech will compete with Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Marshall, Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Southern Mississippi, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe.